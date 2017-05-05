GA girl tries to livestream suicide, but is saved by deputies - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GA girl tries to livestream suicide, but is saved by deputies

MACON, GA (AP) - Authorities say a Georgia teenager who took pills, placed a bag over her head and tried to livestream her suicide on Facebook Live was saved by deputies after viewers watching the haunting scene called 911.

The Telegraph reports (http://bit.ly/2p01y2p ) that three patrol cars and an ambulance sped to the teen's home in Macon after being alerted Tuesday night.

Sgt. Linda Howard of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office tells WMAZ-TV (http://on.wmaz.com/2pJkOyl ) deputies received multiple calls reporting the broadcast, and that Facebook also reached out to the sheriff's office to get help for her.

Howard said the girl was taken to a hospital.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday announced that the company will hire 3,000 more people to review videos of crime and suicides after killings have been shown live.

