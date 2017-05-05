Georgia colleges now must implement concealed handgun law

By KATHLEEN FOODY, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia's public university presidents and police chiefs were strongly opposed to letting people carry concealed handguns on college campuses.

Now that Gov. Nathan Deal has signed the campus-carry law, it falls on them to figure out how to implement it before the next school year begins.

Every campus will be a collection of places where guns are allowed, or prohibited. Campus police say their jobs will be more difficult under the law.

If people with permits violate the law's exclusions, say by carrying a concealed handgun into a professor's office or an on-campus child care center, they will be committing a misdemeanor punishable by a $25 fine but no jail time.

