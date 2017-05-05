Cool and drizzly all day

Good Friday and happy Cinco De Mayo! We will have a cool and drizzly end to the week. This after heavy rain yesterday launched us to more than 6" above our average rainfall for the year so far. Today will not sport the same torrential rain, but we will have on and off light rain through the day. The rain will become a bit more widespread as we head through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will stay chilly all day in the low to mid-50s.

The rain showers will taper off late tonight and cooler air will continue to settle in. You will wake up Saturday morning and temps will be in the low to mid-40s. Grab a jacket and blanket as you head to the ball fields. Most of Saturday will be nice with sunshine and a high of 70. Late in the afternoon and evening hours, however, we will have another front draping down from the north and bringing in more scattered showers for Saturday night.

Sunday is the complete package. We will start cool in the mid-40s, then we will warm to about 70 in the afternoon with sunshine all day long.

Through next week we will see the warmer weather returning with a high of 74 Monday, 77 Tuesday, and 80 Wednesday. We should be fairly dry, save a stray shower or two late in the week.

For the complete forecast, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

FRIDAY: