Road closures for the weekend of May 5-7

: Cherry Street will be closed between 7th St. and the entrance to the SunTrust Bank parking garage entrance from 12pm to 11pm for this street dinner. Erik and Amanda Niel (Co-Owners of Easy Bistro & Bar) are joining forces with Nooga.com to host The Scenic City Supper Club (SCSC), a guest chef series aiming to shed light on Chattanooga’s emerging restaurant scene and its dedicated community of chefs, farmers, and producers. Visitfor more information.

: Riverfront Parkway will be closed between Chestnut St. and Power Alley from 10am to 3pm for this awards ceremony, where two of the five servicemen who lost their lives in the July 16, 2015 attacks in Chattanooga are being posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sergeant David Wyatt will be honored at a ceremony at Ross’s Landing.