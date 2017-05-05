Road closures for the weekend of May 5-7

: Riverfront Parkway will be closed between Chestnut St. and Power Alley from 10am to 3pm for this awards ceremony, where two of the five servicemen who lost their lives in the July 16, 2015 attacks in Chattanooga are being posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sergeant David Wyatt will be honored at a ceremony at Ross’s Landing.