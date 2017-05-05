Road closures for the weekend of May 5-7

Armed Forces Day Parade: Market St. from 12th St. to 4th Street will be closed from approximately 8:30 am to 12 noon. The Armed Forces Day Parade is held downtown and celebrates with participants from military service units, area veterans groups, high school bands, JROTC units, patriotic organizations & others. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.
Nightfall Concert Series: Closures include Market from 10th to 8th, MLK Blvd. from Broad St. to Georgia Ave. from 5:30 pm to 11:59 pm. The Nightfall Concert Series is free to the public and held each Friday from May 5th to August 25th (except for June 9 & 16) outdoors in Miller Plaza. Visit www.nightfallchattanooga.com for more information.
Saturday, May 6th
Market Street Mile:Single lane closures on Market St. and Broad St. between Aquarium Way and W. 8th St. from 6:30 am to 10:30 am for this timed race which benefits Go Red for Women and the American Heart Association. This is an exciting event on a flat, fast, certified 1 mile course in downtown Chattanooga. Visit the Chattanooga Track Club page for more information.
3 State 3 Mountain Challenge: Reggie White Blvd. from the entrance to the skate park to 20th St. and 19th St. from Reggie White Blvd. to Chestnut St. will be closed from 6:30am to 5:30pm. In addition, cones will be places along Cummings Hwy from Scenic Hwy to Browns Ferry Rd. Cyclists ride with traffic for the duration of the race. Visit www.3state3mountain.org for more information.
Latin Festival: S. Beech St. from Kirby Ave. to Union Ave., Union Ave. from S. Willow St. to the entrance at St. Andrews Center and Kirby Ave. from S. Beech St. to the Highland Park Soccer Fields will all be closed for this festival starting on Friday, May 5th at 1pm until Saturday at 5pm. Latin Festival is designed as a free community celebration with event proceeds to Chattanooga State Foundation’s Latino Scholarship Fund and the Chattanooga State’s Adult Basic Education and English as a Second Language Programs. Visit the event page on ChattanoogaState.edu for more information.
Sunday, May 7th
Scenic City Supper Club: Cherry Street will be closed between 7th St. and the entrance to the SunTrust Bank parking garage entrance from 12pm to 11pm for this street dinner. Erik and Amanda Niel (Co-Owners of Easy Bistro & Bar) are joining forces with Nooga.com to host The Scenic City Supper Club (SCSC), a guest chef series aiming to shed light on Chattanooga’s emerging restaurant scene and its dedicated community of chefs, farmers, and producers. Visit their Facebook Pagefor more information.
Marine and Navy Award Ceremony: Riverfront Parkway will be closed between Chestnut St. and Power Alley from 10am to 3pm for this awards ceremony, where two of the five servicemen who lost their lives in the July 16, 2015 attacks in Chattanooga are being posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan and Staff Sergeant David Wyatt will be honored at a ceremony at Ross’s Landing.
Chattanooga Market 2017: Reggie White Blvd. will be closed from the entrance to the Chattanooga Skate Park to West 19th Street on Sunday, May 7 from 6am to 8pm. Chattanooga Market is the region’s largest producer-only marketplace, established to provide healthy, fresh produce, artisan foods, as well as locally-produced arts and craft wares to Chattanoogans and community visitors. Visit www.chattanoogamarket.com for more information.