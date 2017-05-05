Late night crashes cause delays on I-24

Two separate crashes in two counties caused delays for drivers late Thursday night into early Friday morning.

In Marion County, a semi jackknifed just before 11 p.m. near milemarker 166 on 24 eastbound. All lanes were closed until just after midnight. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver was not injured.

In Hamilton County, 3 vehicles were involved in a crash on I-24 eastbound near Germantown Road just before midnight. According to Chattanooga Police, at least one minor injury has been reported.