UPDATE: Monteagle stabbing suspect arrested in Hamilton Co.

The suspect who's accused of an attempted carjacking and stabbing at two separate gas stations in Grundy County was arrested in a Hamilton County Thursday evening.

It all began at the Citco gas station on Highway 127 in Pelham.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office says the suspect, Dylan Hilton, attempted a carjacking. He was unsuccessful in stealing the vehicle, but the Sheriff's Office says the driver was beaten up by Hilton.

The suspect then went to a gas station on Main Street, where officials say he stabbed a clerk during a robbery at around 4:00 p.m.

Hilton sped away from the store and a police chase began.

You can paint a picture of where the truck traveled from the tire marks engraved in the ground. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/4iXagQ3mL8 — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) May 4, 2017

The suspect was chased into Hamilton County, where Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett says the suspect crashed and was taken into custody.

This deputy patrol car just pulled off. Looks like it was involved. There's a shoe in the windshield, dented hood, shattered glass @WRCB pic.twitter.com/WUZwjrKtDh — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) May 4, 2017

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesman Matt Lea says HCSO deputies assisted with the chase and no officers were injured. However, Lea says, some patrol cars have minor damage.

Here's a look at the car involved in the police chase. It ended on Stoney Mountain Dr @WRCB pic.twitter.com/WEwdODT46u — Taneisha Cordell (@TaneishaWRCB) May 4, 2017

The condition of the clerk is unknown at this time.

