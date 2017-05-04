UPDATE: Rep. Favors asks finance committee to pull school bus seat belts bill off calendar

Tennessee State Representative JoAnne Favors has asked that her school bus seat belts bill be pulled from the calendar.

In an email to State Representative Gerald McCormick, chairman of the House Finance, Ways, and Means Budget Subcommittee, Favors asked him to take House Bill 395 "off notice" for the committee's review on May 8.

Favors said after surveying members of the House, she didn't feel she had enough votes to get it out of the full Finance Committee.

State Representative Gerald McCormick told Channel 3, when Favors decides to revisit the bill, she will be able to start with the House Finance, Ways, and Means Budget Subcommittee.

She will not have to revisit the committees that have already reviewed the bill.

Favors says this gives her a chance to reduce the cost of the bill and to take a visit to Fort Wayne, Indiana where there is a company that manufactures child restraints for school buses.

Favors says she will revive it the next legislative session.

