Former Ridgeland football star Darrell Bridges to play final year with Mocs

Darrell Bridges is coming home. The former Ridgeland running back turned Presbyterian leading rusher tells Ch.3 Sports Director Paul Shahen that he will use his grad transfer to play his final year at UTC.

Bridges says he'll sign the paperwork making it official after he graduates from Presbyterian next Saturday.

Bridges who helped lead Ridgeland to the 2012 AAAA State Championship game played three seasons at Presbyterian where he rushed for a total of 2,182 yards, good enough for 2nd all time during the Blue Hose D1 era.

As a redshirt junior, Bridges was named All-Conference Big South First Team.