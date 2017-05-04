Raw meat touching cut lemons, "extremely heavy build-up" nearly fails restaurant

Most Hamilton County restaurants fared well, but one north Georgia restaurant nearly failed.

Soho Hibachi at 1014 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe scored a 70, just one point above a failing grade. The inspector discovered several cross contamination concerns in the walk-in cooler, including raw steak touching cut lemons, which weren’t covered, and kept directly above other uncovered produce.

Several cooked food items were kept out at room temperatures, others were stored too warm, including raw chicken, steak and shrimp, and others kept too cold, which should have either been kept hot or properly cooled in stored in the refrigerator. The inspector noted thermometers in the coolers were not properly working and a front beverage cooler had broken seals.

The inspector also noted “extremely heavy build-up of dirt, food and other debris” on all floors and walls. Several walls were not designed to be cleaned and sanitized and one appeared to have a mold-like build-up.

Those critical violations will earn the restaurant a follow-up visit from inspectors within the next week.

The lowest score in Hamilton County was an 82 found at El Meson at 2204 Hamilton Place Boulevard. The inspector found several dirty surfaces in the kitchen, plastic bags being used as sink stoppers, grease build-up on the walls and ceiling, pans stacked wet on the shelves, pipes leaking below the dishwasher and poor ventilation.

The restaurant made some corrections and earned a 92 on a second inspection.

Several restaurants in the Tennessee Valley earned high scores or even perfect ones of 100. Congratulations to:

2 Sons, 422 East MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga

Bojangles, 7987 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Burger King, 6236 Lee Highway, Chattanooga

Casual Pint, 5550 Highway 153, Hixson

Chick-N-Nooga, 408 Fern Trail, Signal Mountain

Grilled Cheese Emergency, 2213 Polymer Drive, Chattanooga

Smoothie King, 1913 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga

Starbucks, 2217 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga

Thai Tea, 66 Angel Oak Way, Chattanooga

Wendy’s, 418 Cumberland Avenue, Chattanooga

Wendy’s, 9362 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy

Cottage Treasures Tea Room, 170 Cleveland Street, Ringgold

Mumdee’s, 3277 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone

The remaining scores for Hamilton County and north Georgia are as follows:

Hamilton County

El Metate, 9332 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy: 86

Bar Louie, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 87

McDonald’s, 2003 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 88

Geeges Deli & Bakery, 4717 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 89

Big Chill, 103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga: 93

Mellow Mushroom, 2318 Lifestyle Way, Chattanooga: 93

Sunset BBQ, 964 Dodson Avenue, Chattanooga: 93

Armando’s, 4783 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 94 (corrected to 98)

Countryside Café, 8223 Mahan Gap Road, Ooltewah: 94

Hooter’s, 5912 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 94

Cheddar’s, 2014 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 95

Fuji Steakhouse, 5437 Highway 153, Hixson: 95

Las Margaritas II, 460 Skyview Drive, Chattanooga: 95

Firehouse Subs, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 96

Great Wraps, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 96

Big River Grille & Brewing Works, 2020 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

McAlister’s Deli, 541 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 97

Mexi Wings VII, 5733 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Waffle House, 102 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 97

Hardee’s, 9398 Reco Drive, Soddy Daisy: 98

Hibachi Express, 7401 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Huddle House, 9401 Reco Drive, Soddy Daisy: 98

Little Caesar’s Pizza, 7601 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

The Local Juicery & Kitchen, 48 East Main Street, Chattanooga: 98

Momo Hibachi, 9332 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy: 98

Ankar’s, 5018 Hixson Pike, Hixson: 99

Dave’s Spiced Right BBQ, 12914 Highway 58, Georgetown: 99

Dunkin Donuts, 5311 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

KFC, 7428 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Local Slice, 113 Hill Road, Chattanooga: 99

Outback Steakhouse, 501 Northgate Mall Drive, Hixson: 99

Catoosa County

Long John Silver’s, 2837 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe: 83

Burger King, 831 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 91

Dade County

Wendy’s, 50 Crimson Drive, Trenton: 90

Pat’s Place, 12421 East Highway 136, Rising Fawn: 96

Guthrie’s, 5404 Highway 136, Trenton: 99

Murray County

No scores to report this week

Walker County

Station House, 123 North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette: 75

El Trio Mexican Restaurant, 2078 North Main Street, LaFayette: 90

LaFamilia Mexican Restaurant, 516 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville: 90

Rafael’s Italian Restaurant, 150 Pearl Drive, LaFayette: 93

Three E Designs, 11016 Highway 157, Rising Fawn: 96

Whitfield County

Waffle House, 246 Connector #3, Dalton: 73

Shoney’s, 1302 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 85

Tijuana’s 2 Mexican Restaurant, 2311 Chattanooga Road, Dalton: 88

Anejo Grill, 4145 Highway 2, Dalton: 91

Arby’s, 244 Connector #3, Dalton: 92

Burger King, 1512 West Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 94

Gondolier’s Pizza, 1229 North Glenwood Avenue, Dalton: 94

Pupuseria Salvadorena La Bendicion, 307 Smith Industrial Boulevard, Suite C-D, Dalton: 95

Varnell Café, 3442 Cleveland Highway, Dalton: 95

Curt’s Restaurant, 332 Northgate Drive, Dalton: 96

Jittery Joe’s Coffee, 1506 North Thornton Avenue, Suite A, Dalton: 96

Parker’s Restaurant, 2800 East Walnut Avenue, Dalton: 96

Burger Den, 160 Highway 2, Varnell: 98

The Filling Station, 316 North Hamilton Street, Dalton: 98

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, hotel, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. In north Georgia, contact your local health department.