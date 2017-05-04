Little girl shows off new pink prosthetic leg, gets adorable reaction from friends

By Scott Stump, TODAY

(NBC News) - Every kid likes to have a cool new thing to show off at school.

For a 7-year-old British girl named Anu, that meant letting her classmates marvel at her awesome new prosthetic leg.

Not only is it a blade prosthetic that will help her play sports, it's also in her favorite color — pink.

In an adorable video captured by BBC, a classmate at the school in Birmingham gives Anu a big hug after she proudly saunters onto the playground with the new leg.

"Wow!" one cries out.

"Is that your new pink leg?" another girl asks.

The girls then immediately test out the prosthetic by running around and holding hands.

Anu had her leg amputated shortly after birth and has been using a prosthetic her entire life, according to BBC.

Anu was able to get the new prosthetic thanks to a National Health Service program in England that allocated $1.9 million to give 500 children running blades so that they can compete in sports, The Telegraph reported.

The blades cost between $2,500 and $6,500 and have to be changed every 2-3 years.

For Anu, the custom prosthetic not only makes her a sensation at school, it also provides her with greater mobility more suited to athletics.

"It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster,'' Anu told BBC Midland Today.