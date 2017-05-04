SLIDESHOW: 13 arrested in Whitfield County meth sting

Thirteen people were arrested and face drug-related charges after a six-month long covert operation in Whitfield County.

The Narcotics Unit of the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office identified Michael David Wade as the ringleader of an organization involved in the distribution of Methamphetamine.

During the sting, undercover purchases of meth were made from Wade, and investigators were able to identify several other suspects working with Wade to distribute meth in the area.

Wednesday, the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office began arresting those involved with a total of 13 suspects arrested.

Officials say that most of those arrested have had prior drug arrests.

Those arrested are:

Michael David Wade - charged with Sale of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Misty Dawn Southern - charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Charles Justin Davenport - charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a schedule IV narcotic, Possession of a schedule II Narcotic, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Matthew Howard Sweat - charged with Possession of a schedule II narcotic, Possession of a schedule IV narcotic, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Gordon Patrick Livingston - charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Kevin Charles Turner - charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Perry Collins Davis Jr. - charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Michael Harris Johnson - charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction.

Aaron Chadwick Pickel - charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

David Webster Newberry - charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Lachaun Davenport - charged with Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Teddy Mitchell Blassingame - charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of tools for the commission of a crime, Conspiracy to VGCSA, and Use of a communication device to facilitate a drug transaction

Laura Ann Osorio - charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

Deputies are still searching for four individuals wanted in the investigation.