FOLEY, Ala. (AP) - Planners of a resort being built near the Alabama Gulf coast say they're aiming to open a new amusement park by mid-July.

Al.com reports (http://bit.ly/2pJ5yl2 ) that officials expect to hire 400 seasonal workers in upcoming weeks.

Auditions to work at The Park at OWA in Foley will begin Sunday and continue into June.

The Park at OWA is the amusement park section of the 520-acre resort that's now under construction.

Al.com reports that OWA is the first major non-gambling development in Alabama backed by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

