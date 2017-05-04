Officials call meeting after 3 suicides at Tennessee school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Knox County Schools officials have scheduled a meeting with parents following the suicides of three Farragut High School students this semester.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2pA6lq8 ) a letter from the Tennessee school's principal, Ryan Siebe, was emailed to parents Sunday, inviting them to a meeting Thursday to express concerns and hear the district's plans for training staff, students and families.

A Knox County Sheriff's Office incident report says the latest victim was a senior found dead Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two sophomores had previously committed suicide in January and early April, respectively.

After the second suicide, Farragut junior Catherine Miller created a change.org petition that has since amassed more than 2,000 signatures asking for school administrators to open discussion and apologize for not addressing the situation earlier.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

