Officials call meeting after 3 suicides at Tennessee school - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Officials call meeting after 3 suicides at Tennessee school

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Knox County Sheriff's Department vehicles. News Sentinel photo by Michael Patrick Knox County Sheriff's Department vehicles. News Sentinel photo by Michael Patrick

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Knox County Schools officials have scheduled a meeting with parents following the suicides of three Farragut High School students this semester.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2pA6lq8 ) a letter from the Tennessee school's principal, Ryan Siebe, was emailed to parents Sunday, inviting them to a meeting Thursday to express concerns and hear the district's plans for training staff, students and families.

A Knox County Sheriff's Office incident report says the latest victim was a senior found dead Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Two sophomores had previously committed suicide in January and early April, respectively.

After the second suicide, Farragut junior Catherine Miller created a change.org petition that has since amassed more than 2,000 signatures asking for school administrators to open discussion and apologize for not addressing the situation earlier.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.