On/off showers today, with evening storms

Good Thursday. Wind and rain will be the theme of our weather today. Expect on and off light showers through the day. Winds will be on the increase. A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect until 8pm. Widespread we will have winds from the southwest at 15-25 mph. Gusts will exceed 40 mph. Downed trees and power lines are a possibility through the day.

A line of storms is expected to move through this evening. There is a low risk of a few of those storms becoming severe. The biggest threat is from damaging winds, but there is a very slight chance for a tornado this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our tornado risk at only 2%. Again, it is a low risk, but a risk none the less.

Rainfall amounts through the day will range from .50" to 1". The rain this evening will be heavy at times.

The low pressure will remain over the area through Friday. That will mean 2 things for Friday: rain and cooler weather. The rain will be light and sporadic. The temperatures will be in the 50s all day.

We will have some morning clouds clearing out Saturday, and we will warm to a high of 68. A weak front sliding south into the area may bring us one or two showers Saturday evening, but the chance is only 20%.

Sunday looks great with sunny skies and a pleasant high of 70.

David Karnes

