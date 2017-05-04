Buckingham Palace: Queen’s Husband Prince Philip to Retire From Royal Duties

by DAVID RUDGE, KIKO ITASAKA and F. BRINLEY BRUTON

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II's 95-year-old husband Prince Philip will stand down from royal duties later this year, British royal officials announced Thursday.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, the duke has the full support of the queen," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Earlier, the monarch's closest aides and other royal officials were called into an unusual last-minute meeting.

Such gatherings, which include members of the royal household who are based Balmoral in Scotland and Sandringham in eastern England, usually occur just once a year.

The Warner Stand at Lord's @HomeOfCricket is officially opened by The Duke of Edinburgh ?? pic.twitter.com/9tMKvIAYLm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 3, 2017

Philip has had an active schedule and as recently as Wednesday appeared in public.