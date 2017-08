Chattanooga police say an argument between two men led to a shooting with a flare gun Wednesday night.

The incident happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. on N. Hawthorne Street.

Police say a man pulled a flare gun during an argument with another man and shot him.

The victim was treated for minor burns.

The suspect in the "shooting" has been detained by police for questioning.

