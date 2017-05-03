"Career criminal" from Cleveland sentenced to 20 years for pulli - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

"Career criminal" from Cleveland sentenced to 20 years for pulling sawed-off shotgun

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Cleveland man, who the Department of Justice calls a career criminal, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

A release from the DOJ says 37-year-old Angelo Goldston was given an enhanced sentence, due to his prior convictions, for pulling a sawed-off shotgun on a man during an argument around children.

Goldston has seven previous convictions for "serious drug offenses," the release says.

He will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years after his release.

