Mural at Whitwell Elementary displays artwork of 530 students

Whitwell Elementary School has unveiled an art mural created by the school’s 530 students. Each student designed a piece of art to go on the mural. The picture is a 10 ft. X 5 ft. mosaic of the United States of America. The finished drawings were sent to Kolidiko Studios in Nashville to finalize the mural.

Kolidiko artist Angela Hubbard called it the largest mural her company had ever created, but says the finished product is something the community can point to with pride for generations to come. Principal David Smith said the project promoted teamwork, with each student and staff member working together.

Hubbard said in addition to the artwork, students learned about geography, history, and interesting facts about all fifty states.

The mural is on display at the entrance of the school.