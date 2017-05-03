RECALL: HoMedics handheld massager - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

RECALL: HoMedics handheld massager

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

HoMedics is recalling about 400,000 handheld massagers because the cord can break near the base and expose the wires, posing electric shock and burn hazards.

HoMedics has received 140 reports of exposed wires, sparks, smoking and some shooting flames coming from the massagers. As well as 15 reports of burn injuries to consumers. 

The recall involves three models. sold at stores nationwide from August 2013 through February of this year.

Consumers can contact HoMedics to receive a refund in the form of a credit for any replacement product from the company.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.