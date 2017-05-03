Psychologist: Man accused of killing teens OK to stand trial

ATLANTA (AP) - A clinical psychologist says a man accused of killing two 17-year-olds behind a supermarket in an Atlanta suburb is competent to stand trial if he remains on medication for mental illness.

Jeffrey Hazelwood faces charges including murder in the Aug. 1 slayings of Carter Davis and Natalie Henderson behind a supermarket in Roswell.

Psychologist Christian Hildreth is treating the 20-year-old Hazelwood at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville. Local media report that Hildreth said that when Hazelwood arrived at the hospital in February he was incoherent, reported hearing voices and had trouble forming sentences.

Hildreth said that with new medications, Hazelwood has been able to have conversations and appears to understand how the court proceedings in his case would work.

