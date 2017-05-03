Tennessee Legislature passes sexting law - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Legislature passes sexting law

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By SHEILA BURKE
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Legislature has passed a bill that would allow minors who send sexually explicit photos of themselves to others to face far less serious consequences than they do now.

Under current law, juveniles who email or text explicit photos can be charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, even if the pictures are consensual. Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper said that's the equivalent of child pornography and prosecutors are loathe to bring such serious charges in most cases.

Under the measure, minors could be charged with an unruly offense in juvenile court.

The House passed the measure last week. It passed in the Senate Wednesday by a vote of 26-2.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Jack Johnson, a Republican from Franklin.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.