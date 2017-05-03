TBI: Why Amber Alert was not issued sooner

Many Dayton residents say they're stunned by the arrests of Daniel Clark, 28, and Trinity Quinn, 15, who are accused of killing a convenience store clerk in Nashville.

Dayton Police issued a missing/ endangered child alert for Trinity Faith Quinn on Monday morning. Officials said the 15-year-old was last seen at Rhea Central Elementary School around 7 a.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dayton police released the name and picture of 28-year-old suspect Daniel Aaron Clark who was believed to be a person of interest in Quinn's disappearance, still a state-wide amber alert was not issued.

TBI spokesperson Josh Devine explains in a statement to Channel 3 that the AMBER Alert was not immediately issued because of several reasons.

"In this matter, the Dayton Police Department contacted TBI on Monday afternoon. At that time, the local agency reported to us they could not definitively place Trinity Quinn with Daniel Clark. At the time, we also determined Clark had no violent criminal history or criminal history involving children, and was not listed as part of the state’s Sex Offender Registry. As such, we determined it did not meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert."

When the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation receives, from a local law enforcement agency, a request for an AMBER Alert, they work to determine whether it meets our established criteria:

The person is 17 years of age or younger, and; The child is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, and; There is a description of the child, the abductor or vehicle, and; On a request from another state for activation, there is a direct and identified nexus to the state of Tennessee and that information is conveyed to TBI at the time of the request.

"Though every case is fact-specific and considered in its totality, the primary concern – in determining whether to issue an AMBER Alert – is whether the child is in imminent danger. In making that decision, we consider the victim’s age, the circumstances of the disappearance, and whether the suspect has a violent criminal history or is listed on the state’s Sex Offender Registry," wrote TBI Public Information Officer Josh Devine.

TBI agents say the situation "clearly changed overnight" when the teen was spotted with Clark on surveillance cameras at the Exxon Gas station off of Charlotte Pike in Nashville.

"The robbery-homicide in West Nashville – still under investigation by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department – resulted in quick action early this morning at TBI. Once Metro Police substantiated the two were together, in Nashville and that Clark was a person-of-interest in connection to the incident. In our determination, Clark clearly had a propensity for violence and out of an abundance of caution and reasonable belief Trinity Quinn was in imminent danger, we issued our AMBER Alert," said Devine.