39 arrested during operation in Tennessee

JACKSON, TN (AP) - Authorities say 39 people have been arrested on charges including drug and weapons violations in West Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it joined forces with other law enforcement agencies this past Friday and Saturday in efforts to reduce crime in Hardin County, including the city of Savannah.

The 12-hour operation involved compliance checks of sex offenders and home checks of people on parole and probation. Those arrested were booked into the Hardin County Jail. Some were transported to other facilities due to space issues.

Some of those arrested also faced outstanding warrants and probation violations. Law enforcement agencies involved in the operation included the Savannah Police Department, Hardin County Sheriff's Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

