UPDATE: 400 new jobs coming to Dayton as Nokian Tyres opens plant

Nokian Tyres will build a new tire manufacturing facility in Dayton, which will create at least 400 new jobs as part of the $360 million investment. This represents the largest foreign direct investment in Rhea County’s history, according to a news release from Governor's office.

Nokian Tyres’ new Tennessee facility will focus on manufacturing passenger, SUV and light-truck tires. The facility will produce 400 million tires annually.

Headquartered in Finland, with a North American sales office in Vermont, Nokian Tyres supplies tires for cars, trucks and special heavy machinery mainly in areas with special challenges for tire performance including snow, forests and harsh driving conditions in different seasons.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said “Nokian Tyres’ decision to locate its new operations here is a tremendous win for Rhea County and our state, and we want to thank Nokian Tyers for its decision to invest in Southeast Tennessee.”

The passage by the Tennessee Legislature last month of the IMPROVE Act, pushed by Gov. Bill Haslam, is credited for the company deciding to expand in Dayton. Nokian Tyres picked Tennessee over a competing offer in Georgia. The IMPROVE Act should save Nokian several million dollars a year in state excise and franchise taxes.

Ron Travis, the State Representative for District 31, tells Channel 3 the new venture will help with economic growth. He explained Rhea county has the second highest unemployment in the state.

Nokian Tyres sent this statement regarding the job positions that will be offered:

The 400 new jobs that Nokian Tyres is bringing to Dayton, TN will encompass a wide variety of positions and levels, each requiring their own unique skill set and background. The areas that we anticipate hiring for: - Quality Control: entry level to supervisor positions with previous tire manufacturing experience - Logistics: entry level to supervisor positions - Manufacturing: primarily entry level, with some supervisor positions - Shipping: primarily entry level (no prior experience necessary), with some supervisor positions - Building Services: primarily entry level (no prior experience necessary), with some supervisor positions - Administration: primarily manager and supervisor positions with previous tire manufacturing experience, but with a few entry level positions With all of the positions, Nokian Tyres is committed to training our workforce so that we have a safe workplace and maintain our high product quality standards. We encourage people to go to www.nokiantires.com/daytonfactory to get the latest updates on the project as we have more information.

This is Nokian's first facility in North America.

The company will begin construction on the new 830,000-square-foot facility in early 2018, and the facility is expected to be completed in 2020.