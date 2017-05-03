10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. AP: US FIRM IN IRAQ IGNORES SECURITY RISKS FOR F-16S

Sallyport Global, paid nearly $700 million to secure an Iraqi base for F-16 fighter jets, turned a blind eye to alcohol smuggling, theft, security violations, and allegations of sex trafficking, an AP investigation finds.

2. WHAT IS EXPECTED TO PASS IN CONGRESS

A $1.1 trillion spending bill that Trump at first seemed to criticize but now calls "a clear win for the American people" is headed for a House vote.

3. TRUMP TO PRESS ABBAS ON MIDEAST PEACE

In a White House meeting, the Palestinian leader will be asked to end payments to families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails, U.S. officials say.

4. ANGER GROWS IN SOUTH KOREA OVER THAAD

Next week's presidential election in South Korea will likely end conservative rule that maintained a hard line against North Korea and backed the installation of the U.S. anti-missile system.

5. DOJ DECISION IN BATON ROUGE CASE NOT NECESSARILY THE END

The government's decision not to charge two white officers in Alton Sterling's fatal shooting doesn't preclude state authorities from conducting their own probe and pursuing criminal charges.

6. WHERE ADDICTS HAVE BEEN FINDING TREATMENT

A small cluster of privately owned treatment centers have sprung up in the northwest corner of Georgia, and locals are miffed that most of the patients are from nearby Tennessee.

7. BORDER PATROL STEPS UP RECRUITING

Seeking new agents, the government is turning up at country music festivals, sporting events and careers fairs to fill jobs at a time of increasing demand.

8. NO TRIAL BALLOONS: TRUMP FLIPS SCRIPT

Washington policymakers have a time-tested method for rolling out new ideas: float a trial balloon. But Trump's use of social media is a game-changer.

9. JAZZ FANS TURN TABLES ON WARRIORS' RAZZ

Salt Lake City leaders and tourism officials playfully jab back at Golden State Warriors players who bemoaned the lack of nightlife in Utah.

10. BOSTON SPORTS STRUGGLE WITH RACIST PERCEPTION

The racial slurs hurled by Fenway Park fans toward Baltimore outfielder Adam Jones were a reminder of Boston's racial legacy around its sports teams.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.