Warm today, rain and wind Thursday

Good Wednesday. Our weather should be warm and spectacular today with mostly sunny skies and the high reaching a toasty 83.

Low pressure will move in tonight bringing clouds to the area. Temps will be in the mid to upper 50s Thursday morning. Latest models are showing clouds, but not much rain to start the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in Thursday late afternoon into Thursday night. Periods of heavy rain and wind will be the biggest hazards with this low pressure system. Rainfall amounts will exceed 1" in many areas, and could produce some localized flooding. A WIND ADVISORY is also in effect for Thursday from 8am to 8pm. Downed trees and power lines are a possibility through the day.

Friday we will continue to see clouds and light showers through the day. That will combine with much cooler air to produce a fairly uncomfortable day Friday. Highs will not get out of the 50s Friday afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday will be remarkable. It will be cool in the mornings with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Afternoons will be amazing with sunshine and highs near 70 both days.

David Karnes

