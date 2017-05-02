Bill to ban abortions at 20 weeks passes in Senate

After nine days on the job, Dr. Bryan Johnson is visiting all nine districts to discuss the future of Hamilton County schools.More
After nine days on the job, Dr. Bryan Johnson is visiting all nine districts to discuss the future of Hamilton County schools.More
Dr. Andreas Fath is swimming the 652-mile river that stretches from Knoxville to Paducah, Kentucky.More
Dr. Andreas Fath is swimming the 652-mile river that stretches from Knoxville to Paducah, Kentucky.More
Chief Vanderoff says the two teenagers were asleep upstairs when they woke up to the smell of smoke throughout the house.More
Chief Vanderoff says the two teenagers were asleep upstairs when they woke up to the smell of smoke throughout the house.More