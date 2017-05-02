McMinn Co. searching for missing teen possibly headed to Texas

The McMinn County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a teenager that is believed to be headed to Texas with 2-3 other juveniles.

Officials are trying to find 15-year old, Celia Norwood. Celia was last seen in Charleston, Tennessee on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Celia is described as:

a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes,

5'5" tall, and weighing 140 pounds

If you have seen Celia or have any information about her, please contact the McMinn County Sheriff's Department at 1-423-745-5620. If you have five seconds, please share this #PL8PIC missing person alert on social media. You never know. You might just help save a life