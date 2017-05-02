McMinn Co. searching for missing teen possibly headed to Texas - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

McMinn Co. searching for missing teen possibly headed to Texas

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The McMinn County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a teenager that is believed to be headed to Texas with 2-3 other juveniles.  

Officials are trying to find 15-year old, Celia Norwood. Celia was last seen in Charleston, Tennessee on Friday, April 28, 2017.

Celia is described as: 

  • a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes,
  • 5'5" tall, and weighing 140 pounds

If you have seen Celia or have any information about her, please contact the McMinn County Sheriff's Department at 1-423-745-5620. If you have five seconds, please share this #PL8PIC missing person alert on social media. You never know. You might just help save a life

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.