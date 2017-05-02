New Alabama governor discusses priorities in AP interview

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Nearly a month after taking office following her predecessor's resignation amid a scandal, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she's settling into the job and aiming to improve her state's image.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Ivey said she believes Alabama's three most pressing problems are prisons, aging infrastructure and a "spending problem." Ivey said she supports prison construction and a gas tax to fund road improvements, but doesn't see a need for other tax increases.

After serving six years as lieutenant governor, she became governor when Gov. Robert Bentley resigned amid an impeachment push in the fallout of an alleged affair with an aide.

The 72-year-old Ivey said she hopes people know her record, adding, "I won't lie, steal or cheat, and I won't tolerate anyone who does."

