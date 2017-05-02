BCSO and PCSO arrest man for attempted first degree murder

A joint effort between Bradley County Sheriff Office and Polk County Sheriff Office have led to the arrest of an attempted murder suspect.

Officials arrested Daniel T. Stinnett, 49, of Polk County, he was arrested at a residence on Corvin Road. Deputies say a weapon believed to been used during the crime was recovered at the scene of the arrest.

Stinnett is at the Bradley County Corrections Facility and will be transferred to Polk County Sheriff's Office.