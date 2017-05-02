Holly Warlick receives TN Woman of Distinction Award

Holly Warlick was named Tennessee's Woman of Distinction, twenty years after she took pictures for Pat Summitt as Summitt was named Tennessee's Woman of Distinction.

Warlick said, "that's what we're taught to do, obviously coach basketball, but you do inspire women, you make sure these women know that they are cared for, that they have great opportunities and it's up to us as a staff to make sure they get on that right path."

When asked what Pat Summitt would say to her today, she joked, "are you sure you're getting this award." Warlick continued, "I think this award is a reflection of her teaching and encouragement, being a role model. I think that's what she strived to do for all young women and that's what I want to do as well."

Warlick also took some time to talk basketball with Sports Director Paul Shahen. The Lady Vols return Diamond Deshields and a few others all while welcoming in the Nation's overall number one recruiting class with the overall number one recruit.

Warlick believes this is her most talented roster as a head coach, "I think per position it is, we're gonna be young at certain positions but we're gonna have depth and that's something I really haven't had as a head coach. Very well needed, we can get back to running, pressing, getting after it. Those are the type of things I look forward to in our basketball team."