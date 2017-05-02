Tenn. Distinguished Young Woman visits Taylor Elementary

Halla Maynard, Distinguished Young Woman of Tennessee visited Taylor Elementary School on Monday to present the program’s simple message geared toward inspiring young people to lead successful and productive lives.



The senior at Bradley Central High School used her personal experiences and unique talents to create and deliver a presentation designed to develop leaders for the future. Be healthy, be involved, be studious, be ambitious and be responsible are the five elements that help define what it truly means to Be Your Best Self and are the principles upon which the outreach program is based. Young people who agree to accept the Be Your Best Self challenge will complete pledge cards as a personal commitment to live by the program’s five principles.



Founded in 1987, the Be Your Best Self program is the official outreach program of Distinguished Young Women. In keeping with the Distinguished Young Women mission, the outreach program provides an opportunity for participants to beneficially impact the lives of others in their communities, specifically young boys and girls. The simple and practical message of the Be Your Best Self program is carried across the country through dynamic and engaging presentations created by Distinguished Young Women participants at all levels (local, state and national). Maynard will travel to Mobile, Ala. in June to participate in the 60th annual Distinguished Young Women National Finals. She will gain life experience through a series of activities and events while preparing to compete for cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2017.