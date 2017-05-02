Tenn. Distinguished Young Woman visits Taylor Elementary

Hamilton County's new schools superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is sharing his goals, and hosting a series of nine Community Listening Tours starting Thursday August 3.More
Hamilton County's five i-Zone schools, and eleven others with low test scores are a top priority for Dr. Bryan Johnson. Assuming his first superintendent job at the age of 34, the Nashville native is sensitive to the barrage of criticism the schools have endured.More
When the Great Eclipse of 2017 takes place on August 21, students in six area school systems will be able to remember the historic moment thanks to the donation of special eclipse viewing glasses.More
