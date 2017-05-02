Junior Achievement presents Free Enterprise scholarships to four area seniors

The 25th annual “Free Enterprise Cup” Scholarship Classic to benefit Junior Achievement took place on Tuesday, April 25th at Council Fire Golf Club in East Brainerd. In addition to our economic education programs for students K-12, this tournament provides (4) - $1,500 scholarships for graduating seniors who have participated in a Junior Achievement high school program.

2017 “Free Enterprise Cup” Scholarship Recipients

Alise Bedford - Tyner Academy

Hallie Sneed - Soddy Daisy High School

Carlisha McKenzie - Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy

Shanice Garner - Tyner Academy

2017 “Free Enterprise Cup” Scholarships Sponsored & Presented By:

Chattanooga Allergy Clinic - Dr. Marc Cromie

Chattanooga Business Machines - Harry Fields (not pictured in photo)

Top Flight - George Robinson

Vision Hospitality - Arlene McCullough

Every foursome received a premium goody bag, which included a signature knife courtesy of Frost Cutlery. The golfers enjoyed lunch and a light dinner from Texas Roadhouse with multiple opportunities to win prizes on the course.

Junior Achievement gives young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economics success, plan for the future and make smart academic choices. During this school year, more than 10,000 students in Hamilton, Catoosa, Walker and Marion County schools will benefit from JA’s volunteer driven programs.