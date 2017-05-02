4 middle school students arrested on gun, drug charges

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Four middle school students have been arrested on gun and drug charges after an anonymous tip was called in about a student with a gun west of Atlanta.

News outlets report that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday announcing the arrest of three 14-year-old boys and one 15-year-old boy.

Spokesman Sgt. Jesse Hambrick says in a release that authorities, acting on a tip, found one of the boys with a loaded handgun and marijuana packaged for sale Wednesday. On Thursday, three more boys were caught trying to distribute marijuana at the school.

Hambrick says all four boys face multiple charges related to selling drugs on school grounds and possession of a firearm. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.