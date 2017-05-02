Tennessee House OKs bill to let people use silencers on guns - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee House OKs bill to let people use silencers on guns

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee House has cleared a bill that would let people use silencers on their guns.

The House's 74-18 vote Tuesday evening sends the bill to Republican Gov. Bill Haslam. The Senate approved the bill in a 28-1 vote last month.

Republican sponsors have said the bill nicknamed the "Tennessee Hearing Protection Act," is meant to protect sportsmen's hearing. They have said the bill has no nefarious intentions.

The bill would remove silencers from the list of weapons banned for having "no common lawful purpose."

Rep. Tilman Goins of Morristown and Sen. Steve Southerland of Morristown sponsored the legislation.

