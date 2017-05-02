Man arrested after stealing $28,000 of jewelry from widower

A Chattanooga man is accused of stealing $28,000 worth of jewelry from a widower.

Chattanooga police say that Christopher Bearden was spotted in a truck outside a Hixson home by the homeowner.

When the homeowner returned later that day, finding the home had been forcibly entered, according to the police arrest report. Some $28,000.00 in jewelry that belonged to his deceased wife, cash, and other personal items, including his deceased wife's debit card, had been stolen.

While Bearden was in jail, his grandmother contacted the victim after finding a receipt from a local pawn shop dated April 5, 2017, the day after the burglary.

The victim was able to identify all jewelry that Bearden allegedly pawned after the theft.

Police also found the missing debit card in Bearden's possession.