Man shot on Teakwood Drive Monday night

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot near the 4000 block of Teakwood Drive, Monday night.

Upon police arrival, they located 22-year old, Juwan Reynolds in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. Reynolds' injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.