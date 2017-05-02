Man shot on Teakwood Drive Monday night - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man shot on Teakwood Drive Monday night

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot near the 4000 block of Teakwood Drive, Monday night. 

Upon police arrival, they located 22-year old, Juwan Reynolds in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. Reynolds' injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.  

