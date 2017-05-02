Two arrested in meth bust in East Ridge

Two people are behind bars after East Ridge Police seized nearly 7 ounces of methamphetamine on 6511 Burr Street.

Police received information on possible narcotics activity at the residence. East Ridge PD went to the apartment and knocked on the door. Officials say Christopher Wilson, 46, answered the door after a few minutes. Wilson gave consent to police to search the apartment after a paper towel with pipe burns was found on the bed.

Police located two bags concealed under the bed and mattress. The bags contained six packages totaling 197.4 grams (6.96 ounces) of methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic zip bags, and currency. The currency totaled $14,008. Wilson claimed no knowledge of the money or drugs concealed in the apartment.

Police also arrested 43-year old, Patricia Desalvo. She was searched and found 3.2 grams of meth in her purse. Desalvo also had several hydrocodone tablets mixed with her other prescription pills.

In a post arrest interview, Desalvo told police that Wilson saw police pulling into the driveway via security cameras. She said Wilson grabbed the bags, attempted to hide them in a closet, then placed them under the bed.

Wilson has been charged with possession meth for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia with a $52,000 bond. Desalvo was charged with possession of meth.