The storms we have seen over the last several days have caused a big mess across the Tennessee Valley. Crews have spent days working to clean up and overnight a large tree fell at an apartment complex on Brainerd Road also damaging multiple cars.

Experts tell us we could see even more scenes like the one at Park Terrace Apartments because the ground is so saturated.

While the water is good for healthy trees, It's not always good for ones that have become water stressed from the drought we were in before the month of April.

When a tree becomes water stressed its roots in those trees become weak and then the trees can fall.

If a tree on your property falls, call a professional crew to clean it up and look at other trees on your property that could be at risk.