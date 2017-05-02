Good Tuesday. It will be hard to lodge any complaints about the weather today. We will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will dry out even more Wednesday as temps range from 53 in the morning to a toasty 83 in the afternoon. Clouds will begin to build Wednesday afternoon, but we will remain rain free.

Low pressure will develop to our southwest Wednesday, and it will drift northeast through the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. That will bring in a good chance for showers through the day Thursday, though rainfall amounts for the entire day will only reach between .25" and .50". We will be much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday's weather focus will alternate between light rain showers on and off through the morning hours, and much cooler air settling in for the afternoon. Highs Friday may not get out of the 50s!

Saturday the sunshine returns, and afternoon temps will warm a bit, but stay way below the average of 76. Saturday's high will get up to 69.

Sunday looks just about as good. Expect a very pleasant high of 72 in the afternoon. We will see some late clouds and a very slight chance for a sprinkle late Saturday.

The sunshine will return Monday with highs in the mid-70s.

David Karnes

