Mocs' Vantrel McMillian invited to Seattle Seahawks minicamp

(GoMocs.com) -- University of Tennessee at Chattanooga senior defensive end Vantrel McMillan has accepted an invitation to the Seattle Seahawks minicamp May 5-8.



McMillan was a first team All-Southern Conference selection following his senior season in 2016. He posted 7.5 sacks and 14.0 tackles-for-loss in his final year with the Mocs. His 1.5 sacks at Alabama tied for the most by an individual against the Tide in 2016.



A native of Albany, Ga., McMillan graduated with a degree in Integrated Studies in December of 2016. After redshirting in 2012, he missed all of 2013 with an injury. He finished with 11.0 sacks and 26.0 TFLs in 34 games for the Mocs.



McMillan now has a shot at becoming the fifth Moc on an NFL offseason roster. Classmate Corey Levin was just drafted in the sixth round by the Tennessee Titans, while C.J. Board signed as a free-agent with the Baltimore Ravens.



Buster Skrine (2010) is entering his seventh season in the NFL, and his third with the New York Jets. Jacob Huesman (2015) has also signed on as a running back with the New York Giants.



Former Moc Chris Lewis-Harris (2011) is listed on the Raven's roster as an unrestricted free agent. He has played in 33 games for Baltimore and Cincinnati over the last five seasons.



Davis Tull (2014) and Derrick Lott (2014) are both free agents who were on rosters or practice squads last season.



