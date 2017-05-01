Child playing with lighter causes duplex fire on Jeffery Lane - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Child playing with lighter causes duplex fire on Jeffery Lane

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Fire officials say a duplex fire on Jeffery Lane Monday night was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter.

It happened in the 4900 block shortly before 8:00 p.m.

Chattanooga fire spokesman Bruce Garner says the child, who is believed to 3 to 4 years old, and her parents safely made it out of the home.

Firefighters put out the fire in the bedroom, keeping it from spreading to the rest of the duplex.

No one was in the other unit.

Damages are estimated at $20,000.

Garner says the fire will be ruled as an accident.

Red Cross volunteers are helping the family.

