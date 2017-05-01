Society of Professional Journalists honors WRCBtv.com

The East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists honored WRCBtv.com on Sunday with top honors in its Golden Press Card Awards.

The Award of Excellence for Continuing Coverage Online honored the staff’s body of work at WRCBtv.com following the Woodmore bus crash and wildfires that damaged parts of the Tennessee Valley last November.

Tracey Trumbull, Chris Brantley and Ken Nicholson received the first place award in a highly competitive category that included entries from newspapers and television stations across East Tennessee. The Knoxville News Sentinel placed second. Third place went to WATE-TV in Knoxville. Both second and third place winners were acknowledged for their coverage of the Gatlinburg wildfires.

The East Tennessee chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists covers Knoxville, Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, and other cities around the eastern third of the state.