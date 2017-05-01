MISSING PERSON: Police seeking woman from Tunnel Hill - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

MISSING PERSON: Police seeking woman from Tunnel Hill

Photo of Shirley Fitzgerald provided by the Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office. Photo of Shirley Fitzgerald provided by the Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with finding a woman who disappeared from her home in Tunnel Hill over the weekend.

Captain Rick Swiney says 59-year-old Shirley Fitzgerald walked away from her home on Sunday at around 7:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Fitzgerald was recently released from the hospital after having a bad reaction to medication.

She was last seen wearing a blue, floral shirt with a white sweater and blue jeans.

If you know where to find Shirley Fitzgerald, call Detective Rivera with the Sheriff's Office at (706)-278-1233.

