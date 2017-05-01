MISSING PERSON: Police seeking woman from Tunnel Hill

Photo of Shirley Fitzgerald provided by the Whitfield Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Whitfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with finding a woman who disappeared from her home in Tunnel Hill over the weekend.

Captain Rick Swiney says 59-year-old Shirley Fitzgerald walked away from her home on Sunday at around 7:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

Fitzgerald was recently released from the hospital after having a bad reaction to medication.

She was last seen wearing a blue, floral shirt with a white sweater and blue jeans.

If you know where to find Shirley Fitzgerald, call Detective Rivera with the Sheriff's Office at (706)-278-1233.

