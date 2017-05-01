What The Tech? App of the day: Burner

Why would anyone want to make phone calls without letting anyone else who you’ve called?

Hmmmm, let’s see.

Let’s put it this way, some high profile celebrities have been caught using ‘burner phones’ to hide their tracks when they’ve been caught cheating on their spouse. Criminals use ‘burner phones’ to make drug deals. That’s not you of course.

Burner phones are cheap phones purchased with their own number. After the phone has been used, it’s actually cheap enough to throw away.

An app will do the same thing.

“Burner” is for the iPhone and Android devices and it’s very simple to use.

Once the app is downloaded you’re given the option to create a new number. It isn’t like a random phone number generator, it creates real phone numbers with local area codes. You can use the number for calls, texts and voice mails.

The app allows a user to manage who can contact you without giving up any personal information. When it is time to ‘burn’ the newly created number, it takes one tap on the screen for the number to be disposed off forever. It’s no longer in service and any record of calls being made are wiped from your phone and account.

It is a free app to try for 7 days; after that you have to pay for a subscription.

Subscriptions are for credits that allow you to keep and change numbers as often as you want and to make unlimited calls.

For $5/month you get 1 line for as many calls and texts you want to make. For $15/month you can get 3 lines. There are also options for long-term subscriptions. $48 is for 1 line for an entire year and $140 for 3 lines for a year.

Other than the nefarious reasons for using “Burner”, the app’s creators suggest it is good for people who are dating who don’t want their date to know their real phone number until they feel comfortable with it, and for people who use Craigslist and other online services where you connect with strangers.