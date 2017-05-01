GDOT confident Atlanta bridge will open before Memorial Day

ATLANTA (WXIA) - Beams are in place and progress is underway at the site of the I-85 bridge reconstruction.

The Georgia Department of Transportation provided an update about the progress in their weekly press briefing. The portion of the bridge under construction just south of Georgia 400 and Piedmont Road collapsed after a massive fire on March 30.

GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry said they are confident the bridge will be opened by Memorial Day weekend, May 26. This is a jump from the initial completion date of June 15 and McMurray credited the 24/7 work schedule for the new date.

“The 24/7 ability to work has greatly accelerated this progress,” he said.

The contractor, CW Matthews, was given incentives to compete the bridge as soon as possible. In an April 12 tour of the site, McMurray said, "For completion on any day on or before May 25, there will be a $1.5 million bonus to the contractor to get the road open. If the contractor is able to beat May 21, there will be a $2 million bonus provided to the contractor, and any day in advance of May 21, would be a $200,000 a day incentive, up to a total of $3.1 million."

Last week construction crews installed the last of the support beams for the new bridge.

11Alive contributed to this story.