NFL on temporary hold for Mocs' Keionta Davis as bulging disk heals itself

UPDATE: If not for a bulging disk in his neck, Mocs All-American Defensive End and Red Bank native Keionta Davis "would have been drafted." Davis confirmed that to Ch. 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen and said he will visit with his specialist in New York this June to see if his neck is fully healed.

Davis says his specialist believes it will heal itself and Davis is optimistic that it will happen sooner than later.

Until then, it's a waiting game because even if he signed an NFL Free Agent deal right now, Davis would not be allowed to participate in any team workouts. Davis said doctors said it will heal itself.

Davis who is in good spirits was a projected round 3 to 5 draft pick, has Free Agent offers but agrees it wouldn't benefit him or the team to sign until his neck is healed. His camp expects more offers when the time is right.

Davis was invited to the NFL Combine but didn't participate in drills, he did however participate in UTC's Pro Day where the Bengals and Eagles spent a lot of one-on-one time with him. He also had private workouts with at least the Titans, Panthers and Patriots. New England Head Coach Bill Belichick was on UTC's campus to meet with and workout Davis before the draft.

Former Chattanooga defensive end Keionta Davis went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft, this past weekend. One NFL reporter says that an injury to his neck is one of the reason he wasn't selected.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that Davis was projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds of the draft. Rapoport also sites that a bulging disc in his neck.

Rapoport also says that Davis' specialist believes his neck will heal over time, and that is when Davis will decide on where to sign with an NFL team. Davis worked out for the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and the Tennessee Titans.