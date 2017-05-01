Saturated ground could cause more trees to fall

Hamilton County's five i-Zone schools, and eleven others with low test scores are a top priority for Dr. Bryan Johnson. Assuming his first superintendent job at the age of 34, the Nashville native is sensitive to the barrage of criticism the schools have endured.More
It was hours after an 8-month-old baby was severely burned that the Department of Children's Services was called to investigate. That child is now recovering at the Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia.More
