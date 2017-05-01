Woman beats home invader with baseball bat; suspect arrested

A man who invaded a woman's home was beaten with a baseball bat by the victim, and later arrested by Kingsport Police.

The Kingsport Police Patrol say they responded to a report of a home invasion on April 29, 2017 around 9:00 p.m., and when they arrived on scene, the suspect was injured.

Officials say a 52-year-old woman had answered a knock at her door to find a woman holding a flyer about a lost dog.

When she opened the door, a masked man stepped inside, grabbed her, and attempted to pull her outside. Officials say the woman fought the man off, and was able to pull his mask off during a brief struggle.

The woman was able to identify the suspect as 34-year-old Joe M. Sotello, a longtime friend of her family. Officials say the victim noticed a gun at Sotello's waistband, grabbed a baseball bat from behind the door, and fought him in self-defense.

Two other witnesses inside of the home joined in to help the woman, eventually forcing Sotello out of the home.

Officials say the woman with the flyer, who was later identified as Sotello's girlfriend, fled the scene in a silver Honda. The male suspect attempted to get in the car, but was unable to get away from the older woman and the two witnesses who held him back.

Sotello eventually fled on foot, and ended up at the residence of one of the victim's relatives.

Officials say another fight broke out at this residence, and the victim was held there until authorities arrived.

Sotello was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Burglary and transported to the Kingsport City Jail.

Officials say Sotello was briefly taken to a local hospital for treatment, before returning to jail.

Sotello has since been transferred to the Sullivan County Jail, where he remains on $35,000 bond.

The suspect's girlfriend is not facing any charges.