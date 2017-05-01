UGA running back Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing champ, arrested - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UGA running back Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing champ, arrested

Posted: Updated:

ATHENS, Ga. -- University of Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield, son of five-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Evander Holyfield, was arrested overnight on drug charges.

Athens-Clarke County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the 19-year-old was booked into Athens-Clarke County Jail just after 3 a.m., Monday morning.

He was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects and was released just after 4 a.m., on a $4,050 bond. 

Elijah, a graduate of Woodward Academy, played in five games in 2016 for the Bulldogs according to Georgiadogs.com.

11Alive contributed to this story

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.